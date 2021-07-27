Sonu Sood: Small businesses are the basic backbone of our country

Sharing videos where he can be seen playing a bread and eggs seller on bicycle, a milkman or a 'dhaba' owner making 'rotis', the actor has been urging people to support local businesses as he feels they are the basic backbone of our country.

Talking about the same, Sonu told IANS: "Small businesses are the basic backbone of our country. I have always tried to promote small businesses as they need support. Many small businesses are unable to sustain their daily livelihood. I try and help them out whenever I get to see someone put in their hard work and trying to make an honest day's living out of it."