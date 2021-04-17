Sonu Sood tests Covid positive

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood has tested Covid positive. He took to social media to share the news with fans on Saturday, asking them not to worry.

He posted a picture that read: "Hi Everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself & taking utmost care. But don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I'm always there for you all. -- Sonu Sood."