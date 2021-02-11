Sonu Sood the first guest on 'Jay-Ho! The Jay Kumar Show'

Talking about the show, Sonu said: "Jay is my longtime friend. I am very happy to be his first guest on the 'Jay-Ho!' show, and I am sure this show will inspire millions of people to unlock their inner greatness and live their best lives."

Boston, Feb 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was the first guest on the newly-launched television talk show Jay-Ho! The Jay Kumar Show. The actor said host Jay Kumar is an old friend, and was happy to be part of a show that inspires people with spiritually stimulating humanitarian themes.

Host Jay Kumar said: "This show is going to give the audience a chance to see a different side of their favourite celebrities. We're going to go deep and ask questions you don't usually hear on TV -- like, in such a cut-throat competitive industry, how do you manage your spiritual fitness along with physical fitness? I am sure all these answers will inspire the audience."

The show's name Jay-Ho translates to "Let there be victory". The term can also mean "Praise from your heart", which is an interpretation Jay Kumar prefers.

"Jay-Ho is a way of saying, ‘we praise you for your victory in life's challenges'," he said.

