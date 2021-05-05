Sonu Sood to those who couldn't save loved ones: You didn't fail, We did

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood said anyone who has lost a loved one due to scarcity of oxygen or injection has not failed.

"Anyone who has lost a loved one due to scarcity of Oxygen or an injection, will never be able to live in peace all their life. They will always live with a feeling that they failed to save their family. I want to tell them… You didn't fail, We did," Sonu tweeted late on Tuesday night.