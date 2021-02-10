Sonu Sood's appeal: Keep animals off the plates

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood has been roped in for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India ad that encourages meat-free eating habits. Sonu appears with a pair of chicks on his shoulder in the new campaign for PETA India.

The actor said: "This Valentine's Day, I encourage everyone to show some love to chicks – and cows, buffaloes, goats, pigs, and fish. There's nothing more attractive than kindness, and we can all be kind to animals, our planet, and our bodies by keeping animals off our plates."