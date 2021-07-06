Sony LIV acquires Aishwarya Rajesh's 'Thittam Irandu'

Gokul Benoy of Monster and Mafia fame has handled the cinematography for the film, Sathish Raghunathan is composing the music, and CS Prem Kumar of Kuttram Kadithal takes care of the cuts.

Aishwarya Rajesh's Boomika and The Great Indian Kitchen remake are also likely to directly stream on Netflix and Sony LIV respectively. While Boomika was originally produced for Netflix, the other two films were initially scheduled for a theatrical release but now, the makers feel that the OTT release is the only way for them to recover the investment.

The talented actress also has Tuck Jagadish with Nani, Driver Jamuna, and Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai in the pipeline