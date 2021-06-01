Sony LIV buys 'The Victim', anthology!

Sony LIV has been buying a lot of Tamil films and they want to explore the business here as many netizens in the state are glued to OTT platforms.
The latest update we hear is that Sony LIV has procured the direct digital premiere rights of Venkat Prabhu, Ranjith, Rajesh, and Chimbu Devan's anthology film The Victim
The anthology is all about how a section of people is becoming the victims of society. Each director has made their parts in their style.
Originally produced by Black Ticket Company, Axess Film Factory had procured the theatrical rights long back but now, due to the pandemic, the makers have decided to release the film on Sony LIV.
Sony LIV is also holding the rights of Kaaka Muttai director Manikandan's Kadaisi Vivasayi, Karthick Naren's Naragasooran, and Aruvi director Arun's Vaazhl.