Sony LIV snaps Chimbu Devan's 'Kasada Tapara'!

The latest hot update we hear is that Sony LIV has procured the direct digital premiere rights of Chimbu Devan's anthology film Kasada Tapara. Produced by Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket Company, the anthology has six episodes.
Harish Kalyan, Sundeep Kishan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Venkat Prabhu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Regina Cassandra, and Premgi Amaran are playing pivotal characters in the anthology.
Six music composers Yuvan Shankar Raja, Santhosh Narayanan, Ghibran, Sam CS, Premgi, and Sean Roldan are scoring the songs for each episode.
Interestingly six cinematographers and editors have also worked in the anthology. Cinematographers MS Prabhu, Sakthi Saravanan, S.D. Vijay Milton, Balasubramaniam, and RD Rajashekar have cranked the camera while six editors S.R. Kathir, Kasi Viswanathan, Raja Mohammad, Antony, Praveen KL, Vivek Harshan, and Ruben have also worked in the anthology.