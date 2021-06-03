Sony LIV snaps Chimbu Devan's 'Kasada Tapara'!

The latest hot update we hear is that Sony LIV has procured the direct digital premiere rights of Chimbu Devan's anthology film Kasada Tapara. Produced by Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket Company, the anthology has six episodes.

Harish Kalyan, Sundeep Kishan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Venkat Prabhu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Regina Cassandra, and Premgi Amaran are playing pivotal characters in the anthology.