Sony Music bags the audio rights of Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don'!

Sony Music has a long-time association with Don's music composer Anirudh Ravichander so, there is no big surprise here. Sources say that the first single song from the film will be out in the coming days and an official announcement will be soon made by Don's producers Lyca Productions and Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

Market leader Sony Music South has snapped the audio rights of Sivakarthikeyan's Don .

Cibi, an erstwhile associate of Atlee has directed the film and currently, the team is busy with the post-production works.

Priyanka Arul Mohan of Doctor fame plays Sivakarthikeyan's pair in Don while Shivaangi, Munishkanth, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Bala Saravanan, Soori, and RJ Vijay are playing pivotal characters.

The film is likely to hit the screens for Valentine's Day weekend 2022.