Sony Pictures Classics acquires right to Clint Bentley's Sundance Film 'Jockey'

Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all worldwide rights to the film 'Jockey,' which will premiere on Sunday in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section at the Sundance Film Festival.



According to Variety, the film directed by Clint Bentley and written by Bentley and Greg Kwedar stars Clifton Collins, Jr., Molly Parker, Moises Arias, Logan Cormier and Colleen Hartnett. The film is produced by Bentley, Kwedar and Nancy Schafer.

In the film, ageing jockey (Collins) hopes to win one last title for his long-time trainer (Parker), who has acquired what appears to be a championship horse. But the years - and injuries - have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion. And the arrival of a young rookie rider (Arias), who claims to be his son and whom he takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream.

As reported by Variety, in a statement, SPC described the film as a "formidable directing debut."

The distributor said that Bentley and Kwedar had delivered "engaging, satisfying, visual, and precise cinematic storytelling."

Previously, Bentley and Kwedar collaborated with Collins on the 2016 award-winning 'Transpecos.' They wrote the role of Jackson specifically for Collins, and Bentley drew inspiration for the character from his own father, who was a professional jockey.

Per Variety, SPC negotiated the deal with ICM Partners, on behalf of the filmmakers. International sales were handled by Films Boutique.

The film's executive producers are Larry Kalas, Larry Kelly, Linda and Jon Halbert, Cheryl and Walt Penn, Genevieve and Mark Crozier, Cindy and John Greenwood, Ann Grimes and Jay Old, Benjamin Fuqua, Jordy Wax, and Collins. (ANI)

