Sony Pictures Networks India ventures into audio streaming with The Go-Beyond Podcast

The podcast will celebrate individuals who have been exemplary in dealing with the challenges of life and offers listeners insightful stories of experienced minds from different walks of life.

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Sony Pictures Networks India on Thursday announced they are venturing into audio streaming with The Go-Beyond Podcast.

"As the digital audio craze continues to explode, 'The Go-Beyond Podcast' creates deeper engagement with audiences by bringing to the fore real-life stories and insights of achievers who braved small or big limitations to resonate with success. SPN has a pioneering history of creating compelling content across formats and platforms, and The Go-Beyond Podcast is our endeavour to both inspire and entertain a global listener-base," said NP Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India.

Launched in Sony Pictures Networks India's 25th year anniversary month, the podcast has so far featured 11 eminent guests from different walks of life.

Well-known personalities, who have already graced The Go-Beyond Podcast as guests include names like chef Amrita Raichand, actor and comedian Ash Chandler, Former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie, environmentalist Bittu Sahgal, author Samit Basu and historian Vikram Sampath among others.

