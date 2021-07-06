Soon Sood expresses happiness after being able to install first oxygen plant in Nellore

After the plant was set up, several people of Nellore thanked the star for his kind gesture with thunderous applause.Taking to Instagram, Sonu shared a video showing how the truck carrying the oxygen plant was greeted with loud cheers, patriotic slogans, and hearty celebrations by the people of Nellore.He also expressed happiness on the same."I am happy that the first oxygen plant has been installed at a government hospital in Nellore. A huge thanks to the local people and the doctors there for helping us out in this. This is just the start of the oxygen plant installation drive. Many more are to come. They will get set up across many states in the country. Stay positive. Jai Hind," Sonu said.The actor has been trying to help out as many people as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic with his altruistic works. From delivering oxygen cylinders to helping the needy get proper medical attention to now setting up oxygen plants - Sonu has been doing it all.Sonu had received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab on April 7. Along with getting vaccinated against the infection, the actor had also launched 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and for raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.Separately, on the film front, Sonu will feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'. He also has 'Prithviraj', co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline. (ANI)