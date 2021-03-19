Sooraj Pancholi: I would like to play a negative character

"So far I have only explored drama, action and a dance film. I want to play a negative character, who is quite layered and filled with grey and conflict. As an actor, exploring such a character would be fun, and that also gives one a chance to perform a lot more," Sooraj told IANS.

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Sooraj Pancholi is eager to play a villain. He wants to essay a negative character that is layered, and full of grey shades and conflict.

Sooraj's latest film "Time To Dance" opened last week, and he is currently busy with his upcoming film "Hawa Singh". The film is a biopic of legendry boxer Captain Hawa Singh, who won the Asian Games gold medal in the Heavyweight category in consecutive editions, in 1966 and 1970. He was also the winner of the National Championships 11 consecutive times from 1961 to 1972.

"Hawa Singh" is written by Junaid Wasi and directed by Prakash Nambiar. The first poster of the film was unveiled by Salman Khan on social media in February last year.

"Right now, my dream movie will be Hawa Singh and my entire focus is on that film. I am learning a lot of things, including the dialect for my character. This film demands a lot of preparation and I am not thinking of anything else," Sooraj signed off.

--IANS

aru/vnc