Sooraj Pancholi, Isabelle Kaif starrer 'Time To Dance' releases on March 12

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Feb 23rd, 2021, 18:15:04hrs
Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Time To Dance, starring Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif, is all set for a digital release on March 12.

Sooraj made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a poster of the film featuring him with Isabelle.

"12th of March #TimeToDance @netflix_in @netflix@isakaif @stanley_dcosta @lizelleremodsouza @remodsouza@tseries.official @tseriesfilms@ttd_movie," Sooraj wrote as caption.

Isabelle, sister of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, shared the first look on Instagram, too, and wrote a similar caption.

The dance-based film drops on Netflix.

--IANS

dc/vnc

