Sooraj Pancholi: Tedious but thrilling to learn professional dancing

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actor Sooraj Pancholi will soon be seen in the dance film, Time To Dance, opposite Katrina Kaifs sister Isabelle. Sooraj says he underwent extensive training twice a day for months to imbibe a few new dance forms for his role.

"Time To Dance is going to be my first dance film, which is totally different from my past action movies. We trained for four months twice a day with a professional Indian-Latin dancer, followed by one month of training in the UK with a few teachers, all of who are world champion Latin dancers," he says.