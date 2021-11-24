Sooraj Thapar talks about shooting for 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2'

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor Sooraj Thapar has been roped in to play an important role in the upcoming show 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2'. He says the show can be enjoyed by all age groups and he has put all his efforts to depict his character perfectly on screen.

Speaking of his role, the actor says: "The moment I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this show. It is a lively piece of art that people of all age groups will enjoy. I am loving the role and how it is also changing me as a person in real life, for the good of course."