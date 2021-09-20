  1. Sify.com
  4. Soorarai Pottru and Asuran wins big at SIIMA 2020 and 2021!

Last Updated: Mon, Sep 20th, 2021, 10:41:10hrs
Soorarai

The grand and glitzy SIIMA Award was held in Hyderabad on Sep 18 and 19 respectively. Several leading film personalities participated in the prestigious award and a few missed it .
due to the pandemic.

Nevertheless, the award function was memorable for many and a huge hit on the internet with the presence of talented and attractive stars. In Tamil, Kaithi and Asuran won several awards for the year 2020 and Soorarai Pottru bagged 7 awards at the SIIMA 2021 awards. Suriya, who couldn't attend the event has sent a personal video note thanking SIIMA and also congratulated the entire team of Soorarai Pottru. Veteran actress Sheela and noted director K Viswanath were given Lifetime achievement awards. A tribute to SP Balasubramanian was also held. Check out the winners list here...

2019 Winners

Best Film –  Kaithi (SR Prabhu)

Best Director – Vetrimaaran (Asuran)

Best Actor  (Critics)- Karthi (Kaithi)

Best Actor (Popular)- Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Actress (Critics)- Nayanthara (Viswasam)

Best Actress (Popular) –Manju Warrier (Asuran)

Best Supporting Actor – George (Kaithi)

Best Supporting Actress-  Indhuja Ravichandran (Magamuni)

Best Music Director- D Imman (Viswasam)

Best Lyricist- Vivek  (Bigil)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Karthik

Best Playback Singer (Female)- Saindhavi (Asuran)

Best Negative- Arjun Das (Kaithi)

Best Debutante Actor- Ken Karunas (Asuran)

Best Debutante Actress- Anagha (Natpe Thunai)

Best Debutant Director- Pradeep Ranganathan (Comali)

Best Debutant Producer- V Studios (Aadai)

Best Cameraman-  Velraj (Asuran)

Best Actor in a comedy role- Yogi Babu (Comali

2020 winners

Best Film –  Soorarai Pottru (Rajsekar Pandian)

Best Director – Sudha Kongara (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Actor  (Critics)- Ashok Selvan (Oh My Kadavule)

Best Actor (Popular)- Suriya (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Actress (Critics)- Aparna Balamurali (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Actress (Popular) –Aishwarya Rajesh ( Ka pae Ranasingam)

Best Supporting Actor- Kalidas (Thangam)

Best Supporting Actress- Radhika Sarathkumar (Vaanam Kottattum)

Best Music Director- GV Prakash (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Lyricist- Pa Vijay (Mookuthi Amman)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Harish Sivaramakrishnan (Soorarai Potru)

Best Playback Singer (Female)- Brindha Sivakumar (Ponmagal Vandhaal)

Best Negative- Mime Gopi (Kaaval Thurai Ungal Nanban)

Best Debutante Actor- Sriram Karthick (Kanni Maadam)

Best Debutante Actress-Ritu Varma (Kannum Kannum Kollyadithaal)

Best Debutant Director- RJ Balaji, NJ Saravanan (Mookuthi Amman)

Best Debutant Producer- BR Talkies Corporation/White Moon Talkies(Kaaval Thurai Ungal Nanban)

Best cameraman- Niketh Bommi Reddy (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Actor in a comedy role- Vivek 

