Soorarai Pottru and Asuran wins big at SIIMA 2020 and 2021!

The grand and glitzy SIIMA Award was held in Hyderabad on Sep 18 and 19 respectively. Several leading film personalities participated in the prestigious award and a few missed it .
due to the pandemic.
Nevertheless, the award function was memorable for many and a huge hit on the internet with the presence of talented and attractive stars. In Tamil, Kaithi and Asuran won several awards for the year 2020 and Soorarai Pottru bagged 7 awards at the SIIMA 2021 awards. Suriya, who couldn't attend the event has sent a personal video note thanking SIIMA and also congratulated the entire team of Soorarai Pottru. Veteran actress Sheela and noted director K Viswanath were given Lifetime achievement awards. A tribute to SP Balasubramanian was also held. Check out the winners list here...
2019 Winners
Best Film – Kaithi (SR Prabhu)
Best Director – Vetrimaaran (Asuran)
Best Actor (Critics)- Karthi (Kaithi)
Best Actor (Popular)- Dhanush (Asuran)
Best Actress (Critics)- Nayanthara (Viswasam)
Best Actress (Popular) –Manju Warrier (Asuran)
Best Supporting Actor – George (Kaithi)
Best Supporting Actress- Indhuja Ravichandran (Magamuni)
Best Music Director- D Imman (Viswasam)
Best Lyricist- Vivek (Bigil)
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Karthik
Best Playback Singer (Female)- Saindhavi (Asuran)
Best Negative- Arjun Das (Kaithi)
Best Debutante Actor- Ken Karunas (Asuran)
Best Debutante Actress- Anagha (Natpe Thunai)
Best Debutant Director- Pradeep Ranganathan (Comali)
Best Debutant Producer- V Studios (Aadai)
Best Cameraman- Velraj (Asuran)
Best Actor in a comedy role- Yogi Babu (Comali
2020 winners
Best Film – Soorarai Pottru (Rajsekar Pandian)
Best Director – Sudha Kongara (Soorarai Pottru)
Best Actor (Critics)- Ashok Selvan (Oh My Kadavule)
Best Actor (Popular)- Suriya (Soorarai Pottru)
Best Actress (Critics)- Aparna Balamurali (Soorarai Pottru)
Best Actress (Popular) –Aishwarya Rajesh ( Ka pae Ranasingam)
Best Supporting Actor- Kalidas (Thangam)
Best Supporting Actress- Radhika Sarathkumar (Vaanam Kottattum)
Best Music Director- GV Prakash (Soorarai Pottru)
Best Lyricist- Pa Vijay (Mookuthi Amman)
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Harish Sivaramakrishnan (Soorarai Potru)
Best Playback Singer (Female)- Brindha Sivakumar (Ponmagal Vandhaal)
Best Negative- Mime Gopi (Kaaval Thurai Ungal Nanban)
Best Debutante Actor- Sriram Karthick (Kanni Maadam)
Best Debutante Actress-Ritu Varma (Kannum Kannum Kollyadithaal)
Best Debutant Director- RJ Balaji, NJ Saravanan (Mookuthi Amman)
Best Debutant Producer- BR Talkies Corporation/White Moon Talkies(Kaaval Thurai Ungal Nanban)
Best cameraman- Niketh Bommi Reddy (Soorarai Pottru)
Best Actor in a comedy role- Vivek
