Soorarai Pottru and Asuran wins big at SIIMA 2020 and 2021!

The grand and glitzy SIIMA Award was held in Hyderabad on Sep 18 and 19 respectively. Several leading film personalities participated in the prestigious award and a few missed it .

due to the pandemic.

Nevertheless, the award function was memorable for many and a huge hit on the internet with the presence of talented and attractive stars. In Tamil, Kaithi and Asuran won several awards for the year 2020 and Soorarai Pottru bagged 7 awards at the SIIMA 2021 awards. Suriya, who couldn't attend the event has sent a personal video note thanking SIIMA and also congratulated the entire team of Soorarai Pottru. Veteran actress Sheela and noted director K Viswanath were given Lifetime achievement awards. A tribute to SP Balasubramanian was also held. Check out the winners list here...