'Soorarai Pottru' enters Shanghai International Film Festival 2021

Suriya's critically acclaimed OTT hit Soorarai Pottru has been selected in the Panorama Section of Shanghai International Film Festival 2021. The film is one of the highest-rated Tamil films on IMDB and currently ranks on par with the international films on the movie rating platform.

Based on Air Deccan Founder GR Gopinath's Simply Fly, Sudha Kongara has directed the film in which Suriya plays the ambitious entrepreneur Nedumaramn Rajangam. Suriya's character in the film is loosely based on GR Gopinath. Aparna Balamurali played Suriya's pair in the film for which GV Prakash has composed the music and Niketh Bommi Reddy cranked the camera.

Soorarai Pottru skipped the theatrical released and premiered on Amazon Prime due to the pandemic but the film fetched many awards and laurels to the team.



