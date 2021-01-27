'Soorarai Pottru' join the Oscar race

On Monday, Rajsekara Pandian, the Director and Co-producer of 2D Entertainment has announced that their recent film Soorarai Pottru has joined the Oscar race.

"Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today", tweeted Rajsekara Pandian.