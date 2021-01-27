'Soorarai Pottru' join the Oscar race

On Monday, Rajsekara Pandian, the Director and Co-producer of 2D Entertainment has announced that their recent film Soorarai Pottru has joined the Oscar race.
"Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today", tweeted Rajsekara Pandian.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, now films that got released on OTT platforms are also eligible to compete for the Academy Awards. The producers of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru submitted their film using this new option and they also got a confirmation that the film is available for the members of the Academy to watch in the Academy Screening Room.
Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is loosely based on the life story of Air Deccan Founder GR Gopinath.