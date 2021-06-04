Soori and his kids contributed to TN Chief Minister's COVID Relief Fund!

Popular comedy actor Soori has met DMK's Youth Wing Secretary and Triplicane-Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin today and handed over him a cheque of rupees 10 lakhs to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's COVID19 Relief Fund.
Udhayanidhi and Soori are good friends that they have also shared screen space in films like Pothuvaga Emmanasu Thangam and Ippadai Vellum.
Soori's daughter Vennila and son Sarvaan also donated twenty-five thousand rupees to the relief fund.
These days, Udhayanidhi Stalin has become a point of contact for the film fraternities who are trying to reach the Tamil Nadu Government. Also, many volunteers have handed over their cheques and the actor turned politician later hands over the same to his dad and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.