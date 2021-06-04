Soori and his kids contributed to TN Chief Minister's COVID Relief Fund!

Popular comedy actor Soori has met DMK's Youth Wing Secretary and Triplicane-Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin today and handed over him a cheque of rupees 10 lakhs to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's COVID19 Relief Fund.

Udhayanidhi and Soori are good friends that they have also shared screen space in films like Pothuvaga Emmanasu Thangam and Ippadai Vellum.