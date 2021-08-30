Soori confirms playing Sivakarthikeyan's elder brother in 'Don'!

Unlike their previous films, Soori says that his role in Don will be an emotional one. Directed by Cibi, Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the romantic interest of Sivakarthikeyan in Don.

In his recent press statement, leading comedy actor Soori has confirmed that he will be seen playing Sivakarthikeyan's elder brother in Don.

Meanwhile, wishing Soori on his birthday, Sivakarthikeyan said that the former is looking smart and fit in the recent pics and it looks like, he will be only seen playing as a hero in future films.

Soori has also replied saying he would continue to be the secretary of the Varudhapadatha Valibar Sangam and thus hinting that he would continue taking up comedy roles.

Soori also plays the lead in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai, plays a pivotal role in Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, and Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan.