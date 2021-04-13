Soori says that Rajinikanth's energy level in 'Annaatthe' is awesome

Replying to a fan on Twitter, Soori said that Superstar Rajinikanth's energy on the shooting spot of Annaatthe is vera level.
"Thalaivar shooting spotla kalakkuraru vera level energy", replied Soori when a netizen asked for Annaatthe update. The shoot of the family action entertainer is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Hyderabad.
Sun Pictures, the film's producers have unveiled a shooting spot click of Rajinikanth and director Siva on Twitter.
The film also boasts an ensemble of actors including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, and Sathish.
Imman is composing the music for the film and Vetri cranks the camera. The film is slated to release this Diwali in Tamil and Telugu. Sources say that Annaatthe is likely to be the last film of Rajinikanth but the actor is said to have told his friends that he would like to do more film