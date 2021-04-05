'Sooryavanshi' postponed due to Covid situation in Maharashtra

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) The Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer cop-action drama "Sooryavanshi" will not release on April 30 as earlier scheduled, owing to the current Covid situation in Maharashtra.

"Team Sooryavanshi postpones the release of the film. The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday. In the meeting, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing Sooryavanshi owing to the current COVID situation in the state," a statement issued by the makers of the Rohit Shetty directorial reads.