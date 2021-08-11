Sophia Bush engaged to entrepreneur boyfriend Grant Hughes

The 'One Tree Hill' star shared the picture on her Instagram, in which the businessman could be seen on one knee in Lake Como, Italy, revealing the couple's engagement, more than one year after they were first linked.Bush gushed about the moment, which happened during a romantic boat ride, and called the proposal "the most incredible, moving surprise of my life.""So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES," she captioned her post, adding, "My heart. It bursts."Hughes echoed the 'Chicago P.D.' alum's sentiment, commenting, "You're my forever favorite, my love," on the post.Bush's friends and former co-stars were also quick to congratulate the newly engaged duo. "Congrats lady!!!!" Mandy Moore wrote.'OTH' alum Bethany Joy Lenz gushed, "Love youuuuu!! So excited to you both," while Hilarie Burton added, "This is the fairy tale!!!!! You deserve it, my sweet sister!!! So beyond giddy for you and can't wait to celebrate your 'happily ever after'!!!"Bush and Hughes, a businessman who lives in Los Angeles, were first seen holding hands in Malibu in May 2020, but have since remained tight-lipped about their romance."When you are a person who lives in the public eye, everybody wants to pick over everything and that can be really tricky," Bush told an entertainment outlet in June.The 'Love, Victor' star was previously married to her 'One Tree Hill' co-star Chad Michael Murray. The pair split in September 2005 after just five months.In a move to push past her previous high-profile marriage, Bush recently said she will no longer be speaking about her ex-husband.As per Page Six, Bush was also previously linked to "One Tree Hill" co-stars James Lafferty and Austin Butler, the latter of whom she dated on and off for several years. She was later involved with late Google exec Dan Fredinburg and "Chicago P.D." co-star Jesse Lee Soffer. (ANI)