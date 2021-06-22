Sophia Bush: Fame was so hard to handle when I was young

Los Angeles, June 22 (IANS) Actress Sophia Bush, who gained massive popularity for playing Brooke Davis in the show "One Tree Hill" said she found handling fame hard as a young person because she was expected to be perfect even though she was still growing up.

Bush played Brooke Davis in "One Tree Hill" in 2003 when she was 21. She said filming the show, which ran until 2012, protected the cast from too much attention, but she still had some tough time in the spotlight, reports femalefirst.co.uk.