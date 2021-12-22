Weekend Blockbusters stepped into movie production in 2014 co-producing their first movie Bangalore Days with Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. We know that movie turned out to be a cult classic, broke all box office records of the year and also created a new precedent in Malayalam cinema. Sophia Paul, the backbone of Weekend Blockbusters is now riding high with a unique Christmas gift Minnal Murali ! This is the first super hero movie in Malayalam and will be streamed in Netflix on 24th December .. Excerpts of a candid conversation in which Sophia Paul, speaks to Sify.com about her life, a road less traveled as a woman producer and about Minnal Murali.

“ At Weekend blockbusters, we dream of creating movies which are superior in terms of content and quality.”

How does it feel to be the “ Super Woman” behind Minnal Murali the super hero?

Minnal Murali is of course my most ambitious project to date. It was a challenging genre and also a two year long shoot due to the pandemic. But I had a super team with me to make the world of Minnal Murali possible. I am overwhelmed with the response so far. It's an exhilarating feeling when I look back at our journey.

What made you venture out of your comfort zone to this genre?

It was not a conscious effort to make a superhero movie. The story excited me. My sons are ardent superhero movie fans. We didn't have any second thoughts about the project. We knew what we were creating and the tremendous responsibility that came with it. It goes without saying that Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas have put their sweat and blood to make this happen. I am humbled and thank them for this beautiful journey in my professional life.

Each film is an experience and how Minnal Murali enhanced that for you personally and professionally?

Every movie is an experience. The learning curve never ends. But Minnal Murali was a different game altogether. We had to blend the story and the superhero genre organically. Also the action sequences and VFX had to do justice to the genre. I believe we did our homework right and it shows in the film.

As a producer and as a woman, how do you approach a project differently than a man would have done?

I don't think a man or a woman can do things differently. Film production requires a solid team, good planning and flawless execution. As a producer, I am cautious of the projects I want to do and the people I choose to work with.

Tell us about your biggest learning in your self made career in entertainment industry?

Movie making is a delicate balance between a good story and it's commercial viability. I make movies that appeal to me. I listen to a lot of stories and scripts. In fact we as a family discuss and agree on the script. But then spotting a good story is not enough. You need an efficient cast and crew to do justice to the story.

Give us three tips to handle uncertainties during a production?

Keep calm. Every challenge is an opportunity. And there is always a way out of any uncertainty.

What is your next project ?

Working on a couple of projects. Hopeful to announce the next project very soon.

Do you think releasing Minnal Murali on an OTP platform would limit or widen its reach?

I believe partnering with Netflix has helped tremendously in taking Minnal Murali to a larger audience in |India as well as overseas too. The extent of promotions planned by Netflix is unprecedented for an Indian film.

By Rekha Menon & Biju Antony



