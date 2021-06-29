'Sopranos' prequel trailer: Michael Gandolfini steps into father's iconic role as young Tony Soprano

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): The trailer of the much-awaited 'Sopranos' prequel titled 'The Many Saints of Newark' was released on Tuesday.



The trailer reveals the first look of Michael Gandolfini who has stepped into the iconic character played by the actor's late father James Gandolfini as young Tony Soprano.

The nearly two-minute trailer is presented with the tagline, 'legends aren't born, they're made', and is perhaps more action-filled and intense than fans were expecting given the meditative quality of the final couple Sopranos seasons.

The trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, drama, and an engaging story.

From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all to give fans a visual treat.

The drama also stars Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti (Christopher's father), Jon Bernthal as Giovanni "Johnny Boy" Soprano, Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano, Vera Farmiga as Tony's mother Livia Soprano, Billy Magnussen as Paulie Walnuts Gualtieri, John Magaro as Silvio Dante. There's Leslie Odom Jr., Michaela De Rossi and Ray Liotta in undisclosed roles.

Emmy Award winner Alan Taylor has directed directly the 'The Sopranos' prequel film, 'The Many Saints of Newark'.

He had worked from the script penned by 'Sopranos' creator David Chase, along with Lawrence Konner.

The forthcoming prequel will follow the wave of riots in Newark, New Jersey, which broke out as a series of tensions flaring between the city's African-American and Italian residents.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story revolves around the story of young Anthony Soprano who is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city.

Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities -- and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we'll later come to know: Tony Soprano

The first season of 'The Sopranos' aired on HBO from January 10 to April 4, 1999, and the last season was aired from March 12, 2006, to June 4, 2007.

'The Many Saints of Newark' will be in theatres on October 1 and on HBO Max for 31 days following theatrical release. (ANI)

