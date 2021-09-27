Sorry! Not doing 'Bigg Boss 15', says Mahika Sharma, scotching rumours

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Mahika Sharma has ruled out her participation in the upcoming reality show "Bigg Boss 15", which is set to premiere on October 2. She was being touted by the media as one of the probable inductions into the "Bigg Boss 15" house presided over by Salman Khan.

Sharma said, "Each time 'Bigg Boss' show is announced, people ping me and ask me if I'm on it or not. My fans keep messaging me on my social media for the updates and many media friends keep calling me. I don't want to break their heart, but still, I'm not doing the show. I was approached for it and even earlier for the OTT version, but I have not given it a thought."