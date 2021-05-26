Soubin Shahir to join Mammootty in 'CBI 5'

Mammootty is all set to return as the brilliant detective ‘Sethurama Iyer’ in the fifth edition of the CBI Diary Kurippu series.

According to Times of India, Soubin Shahir, Mukesh, Asha Sarath and Renji Panicker will include the main cast.

The shooting of the movie, written by S N Swami and directed by K Madhu, is now scheduled for August if the restrictions on shooting are withdrawn by then.