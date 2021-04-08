  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Malayalam
  4. Soubin’s role in 'Charlie' gets a spin off!

Soubin’s role in 'Charlie' gets a spin off!

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 8th, 2021, 11:45:15hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
kallan

Soubin Shahir’s character from the Dulquer Salman starrer Charlie will get a spin-off in director Jithu K Jayan’s Kallan D’ Souza.

Dulquer unveiled the poster of the movie with these lines: “Charlie’s very own Kallan D´Souza gets his own spin off !! Starring my dearest Machan Soubi, Dileeshettan, Surabhi Lakshmi, Hareesh Kanaran among others. Directed by Jithu K Jayan. Wishing the entire team all the very best !! The poster looks awesome ! Looks like a hilarious fun ride !”

Dileesh Pothan, Surabhi Lakshmi and Hareesh Kanaran also include the main cast. 

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features