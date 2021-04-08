Soubin’s role in 'Charlie' gets a spin off!

Soubin Shahir’s character from the Dulquer Salman starrer Charlie will get a spin-off in director Jithu K Jayan’s Kallan D’ Souza.

Dulquer unveiled the poster of the movie with these lines: “Charlie’s very own Kallan D´Souza gets his own spin off !! Starring my dearest Machan Soubi, Dileeshettan, Surabhi Lakshmi, Hareesh Kanaran among others. Directed by Jithu K Jayan. Wishing the entire team all the very best !! The poster looks awesome ! Looks like a hilarious fun ride !”