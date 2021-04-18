'Sound Of Metal' and 'Soul' win big at Cinema Audio Society Awards

According to Deadline,' Sound of Metal' was named Best Motion Picture - Live-Action, besting 'Mank' (Netflix), 'Greyhound' (Apple TV+), 'News of the World' (Universal Pictures) and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix). 'Soul' won out on the Animated Motion Picture category,The wins give each of these films added momentum in the Oscars' new category of 'Best Sound', which combines sound mixing and sound editing for the first time. (Other nominees in the category include 'Greyhound', 'Mank' and 'News of the World'.) However, a victory at the CAS Awards can't be predicted as previous year year, 'Ford v Ferrari' won the CAS Live Action award but lost out at the Oscars in the Sound Mixing category to 1917. But, 'Ford v Ferrari did take the Sound Editing Oscar.'Sound of Metal' revolves around the story of Ruben essayed by Riz Ahmed, he plays a heavy metal drummer who spirals into crisis when he begins to lose his hearing. Ruben's character has been celebrated for its innovative use of sound throughout awards season, given the way in which it captures its lead character's point of view.As reported by Deadline, 'Soul' is the first animated film to receive an Oscar nom for sound since 2010's 'Toy Story 3'. The Pixar film centres on Joe, essayed by Jamie Foxx. Joe plays a frustrated middle-school band teacher who is swept into a celestial realm known as The Great Before after a sudden accident separates him from his body. Joe does everything in his power to return to Earth so that he can realise his dreams of performing on stage as a jazz musician.Celebrating the year's outstanding achievements in sound mixing, Saturday's virtual CAS Awards also saw prizes bestowed on the 'The Mandalorian', 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel', 'The Queen's Gambit', 'Hamilton', and 'Be Gees doc How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', with George Clooney receiving the honorary Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award.At this year's ceremony, production sound mixer William B. Kaplan, CAS was honoured with the 'CAS Career Achievement Award', while a Student Recognition Award and two Outstanding Product Awards were also doled out. Kaplan's credits include nine films with John Landis (among them, 'Animal House' 'The Blues Brothers' and 'Coming to America'), many with Tony Scott (including 'Top Gun') and Robert Zemeckis (including 'Back to the Future', 'Forrest Gump' and 'The Polar Express') as well as James Cameron's 'Avatar.'Check out the complete list of winners below.MOTION PICTURE - LIVE ACTIONSound of MetalProduction Mixer - Phillip Bladh CASRe-Recording Mixer - Jaime Baksht SegoviaRe-Recording Mixer - Michelle Couttolenc EsparzaRe-Recording Mixer - Carlos Cortes NavarreteFoley Mixer - Kari VahakuopusMOTION PICTURE--ANIMATEDSoulOriginal Dialogue Mixer - Vince Caro CASRe-Recording Mixer - Ren KlyceRe-Recording Mixer - David ParkerScoring Mixer - Atticus RossScoring Mixer - David Boucher CASADR Mixer - Bobby Johanson CASFoley Mixer - Scott CurtisMOTION PICTURE--DOCUMENTARYThe Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken HeartRe-Recording Mixer - Gary A. Rizzo CASRe-Recording Mixer - Jeff KingTELEVISION SERIES - 1/2 HOURThe Mandalorian: Ep. 102 Chapter 2: The ChildProduction Mixer - Shawn Holden CASRe-Recording Mixer - Bonnie WildRe-Recording Mixer - Stephen UrataScoring Mixer - Christopher Fogel CASADR Mixer - Matthew WoodFoley Mixer - Blake Collins CASTELEVISION SERIES - 1 HOURThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: S3, Ep. 8 "A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo..."Production Mixer - Mathew Price CASRe-Recording Mixer - Ron Bochar CASScoring Mixer - Stewart LermanADR Mixer - David BoultonFoley Mixer - George A. Lara CASNON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIESThe Queen's Gambit: Ep. 4 "Middle Game"Production Mixer - Roland WinkeRe-Recording Mixer - Eric Hoehn CASRe-Recording Mixer - Eric HirschRe-Recording Mixer - Leo MarcilScoring Mixer - Lawrence ManchesterTELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALSHamiltonProduction Mixer - Justin RathbunRe-Recording Mixer - Tony VolanteRe-Recording Mixer - Roberto FernandezRe-Recording Mixer - Tim LathamCAS CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARDWilliam B. Kaplan, CASSTUDENT RECOGNITION AWARDBrandyn JohnsonOUTSTANDING PRODUCT - PRODUCTIONSOUND DEVICES, LLCCL-16 Linear Fader ControlSurface for 8-SeriesOUTSTANDING PRODUCT - POST-PRODUCTIONIZOTOPE, INC. RX8. (ANI)