Soundarya and Vishagan donates 1C on behalf of Apex Laboratories to TN CM Relief Fund

Soundarya Rajinikanth and her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi have donated Rs One Cr for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's COVID19 Relief Fund on behalf of their company Apex Laboratories, the manufacturers of Zincovit in Tamil Nadu.
But a section of media has reported that Soundarya Rajinikanth handed over the cheque on behalf of her dad. We at Sify.com confirmed the same and the amount was given on behalf of Apex Laboratories.
Earlier in the morning, there was confusion regarding the amount donated by Ajith. The Government press release initially mentioned that Ajith donated 2.5 crore rupees but later, they rectified the error and confirmed that the actor donated 25 lakhs.
Due to back to back wrong reports, fans of Ajith and Rajinikanth were confused and worried.