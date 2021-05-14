Soundarya and Vishagan donates 1C on behalf of Apex Laboratories to TN CM Relief Fund

Soundarya Rajinikanth and her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi have donated Rs One Cr for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's COVID19 Relief Fund on behalf of their company Apex Laboratories, the manufacturers of Zincovit in Tamil Nadu.

But a section of media has reported that Soundarya Rajinikanth handed over the cheque on behalf of her dad. We at Sify.com confirmed the same and the amount was given on behalf of Apex Laboratories.