Soundarya Sharma: Challenging to play de-glam role at start of career

Based on true events, the story casts her as a simple homemaker who weaves her way into the world of politics because of the circumstances she had to face to protect her family.

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actress Soundarya Sharma plays a girl next door on season two of the web series "Raktanchal", and says it is a challenge to essay such a de-glamorised role at the start of her career.

"I play the character of Rolly Rai. This is a simple girl next door. It's set in the 1980s. Season one was an introduction and in season two, I take over. I play the female protagonist," she declares.

"This is about how this simple girl weaves her path into the world of politics to save her family and loved ones from getting completely destroyed. This is her journey and how she powers herself and her loved ones. She has to step into dirty politics to protect her family," Soundarya added.

About the show, she added: "It has an old charm and it takes a hard line. It's very challenging to play de-glamorous at the beginning of my career. I sat with the makers to design this look so that it looks very unconventional and not how we have seen this young 22-23 year old girl. It's inspired from true events so we can't play around too much with the character," she said.

"Since it's set in purvanchal so it has got that UP touch to it," she summed up.

