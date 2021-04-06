Soundarya Sharma starts shooting for 'Raktanchal 2'

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) "Ranchi Diaries" actress Soundarya Sharma has started shooting for the second season of the web series "Raktanachal".

"2020 was challenging, and in every situation you live by, comes a lesson. Raktanchal season 1 was an introduction for my character which would evolved during the season 2. It has a lovely backdrop which has an old-world charm. We have got a fantastic set of co-actors," Soundarya said.