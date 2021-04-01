Sources confirm Britney Spears wrote post on 'Framing' documentary, not her manager

The Grammy-winning singer's admirers are taking a dig at the star's social media manager after a post on Tuesday got published from her official Instagram account where she broke her silence on her latest 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary.Criticizing the documentary, she revealed that she was embarrassed by the portrayal and cried for weeks.This caused a rage in some social media users and they guessed that it would be Spear's social media manager, Cassie Petrey, who wrote the post.However, sources close to the 'Gimme More' star told TMZ that Cassie did not craft Britney's statement about the documentary, and she wasn't even aware of the songstress's plan to express herself until the Instagram post was published.During the online backlash, fans even called out Cassie to resign from Britney's team.The sources also told TMZ that "Brit does indeed feel deeply embarrassed by the documentary, which she's made clear to those closest to her."Reports also informed that nobody from Britney's team prompted her to break her silence, and it was all her decision.This backlash came after the rumoured theories from the past that says that the songstress's social media manager writes all her captions and frames them with the help of her father, Jamie Spears. However, in this instance, that was not the case. (ANI)