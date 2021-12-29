South Africa's legislative capital encourages Covid-19 booster shots

Both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer booster shots are now available, according to a statement issued by the Cape Town municipality on Wednesday.

Cape Town, Dec 30 (IANS) South Africa's legislative capital Cape Town has encouraged eligible persons to report to vaccination sites as soon as possible for their Covid-19 booster shots.

The national government requires persons who receive the Pfizer vaccines to receive a third dose six months after having received the second one, while recipients of one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to receive a second dose two months after the first one.

Persons need the identity document and the vaccination card to receive the booster shot, and don't have to re-register, the city said.

It also called on the public to encourage relatives and friends who are eligible to receive the booster shot and those who haven't been vaccinated to get vaccinated, Xinhua news agency reported.

"If nothing else, this fourth wave has proven the efficacy of vaccines in minimising the risk of severe illness," the city's top Health official, Patricia Van der Ross said in a statement.

The city had reminded the public to continue to be mindful of Covid-19 protocols during the ongoing festive season when people usually gather together, and to keep the city and the country open as Cape Town is reviving its popular and key tourism industry terribly hit by the pandemic and related travel restrictions.

The city had 13,783 new cases from December 20-26, bringing its total tally to 375,568, its latest weekly coronavirus update showed. The national tally stands at 3,424,534, including 7,216 reported on Wednesday.

