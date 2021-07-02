South Indian cinema to get busy from August?

It looks like, the South Cinema will get busy from August. As of now, Malayalam Superstar and director Priyadarshan's National Award-winning magnum opus film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is scheduled to release on August 12. But with no big decline in COVID cases in Kerala, we have to wait and see whether they stick to their release plans.

Buzz is that the Kannada biggie KGF: Chapter 2 is planning for a grand release on September 9. Directed by Prashant Neel, Yash plays the lead in the film.

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring NTR and Ram Charan is scheduled to release on October 13. Besides the South market, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 also have a strong market in the North.

Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is scheduled to release on November 4 and if all goes well, Ajith's Valimai will also be releasing on the same day.

As per the current release plans of these biggies, starting from August, every month will have at least one biggie in the South