South India's top actor-director combos team up again

Some of the most successful actor-director combinations are working together again to recreate the magic of their chemistry.

Here's a look at some of the most anticipated actor-director pairings in south Indian cinema:





Allu Arjun and Sukumar

Telugu star Allu Arjun is trending every day on social media with the shoot of his film 'Pushpa' coming to an end. This film brings Arjun back with director Sukumar. Both of them worked together for the first time in 2004 film 'Arya' and later its sequel. The film was a success at the box office and brought both Arjun and Sukumar unparalleled acclaim. It will be interesting to see if they get the cash registers ringing again.