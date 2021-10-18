South Korea girl group aespa debuts at No. 20 on Billboard 200

Seoul, Oct 18 (IANS) Eleven months after making its debut, emerging South Korean girl group aespa has hit the Billboard main albums chart for the first time. Its first EP 'Savage' debuted at No. 20, Billboard said on Sunday (U.S. time).

'Savage' ranked No. 20 on the Billboard 200 chart for this week, the music album ranking service said on its Twitter account, reports Yonhap news agency. It is the highest rank achieved by a first album from a K-pop girl group, according to the group's management agency SM Entertainment.