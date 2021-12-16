South Queen Trisha Krishnan completes 19 years in cinema!

South Queen Trisha Krishnan has completed nineteen years in the film industry. They say that the life span of the actresses in the Tamil cinema is limited but Trisha is one of the longest survivors in the history of Kollywood and she continues to get lucrative offers and solid characters from the directors and producers.

Recently, Trisha’s Brinda (her upcoming web show) team surprised her with a giant cake on completing nineteen years in the film industry.

“ A wise man once said,”Get a job you don’t need a vacation from”And so I did.And I’m still vacationing.For those who’ve been with me on this journey,I’m never letting you go and I am today because of you all.Beyond thankful for the best 19 years of my life”, she tweeted.

On this amazing feat, Trisha’s colleagues, fans, and the media have wished her. In 2022 (her 20th year in the film industry ), Trisha will have her one of the biggest releases Ponniyin Selvan. In the Mani Ratnam magnum opus, she plays a Chola Princess Kundhavai!

Trisha also has Ram with Mohanlal -Jeethu Joseph, Sathuranga Vettai 2, and Raangi in the pipeline.

In her illustrious career, Trisha has worked with multiple superstars and top filmmakers across India and she has also created a standalone market for herself through female-centric films.