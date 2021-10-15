South star Suriya shines as lawyer in first teaser of 'Jai Bhim'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): The gripping teaser of the upcoming courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim', starring south superstar Suriya, has been unveiled by Amazon Prime Video on Friday.



The plot of the film tells the viewers about the innocent and hardworking lives of an oppressed tribe who, even with no land to call their own nor a strong roof over their heads, find joy in simple things in life.

However, as social injustice and brutality sweeps these innocent lives, advocate Chandru, beautifully portrayed by Suriya, battles for human rights. The almost one and a half-minute teaser sets the tone for a highly engrossing and intense narrative, laid out in a hard-hitting and heartwarming drama.

Visuals of the various atrocities committed by officers of the law against a tribal community are shown in the teaser and though the prime conflict remains unexplored, the issue seems touchy enough for Suriya's lawyer character to take the government to court on behalf of a tribal woman.

In the teaser, while the police mercilessly beat up the tribals, lawyers dismiss their cry for justice as a mere publicity stunt, except for Surya's character, who is clearly a rebel with a noble cause in a highly prejudiced system.

Starring an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose, 'Jai Bhim' has been directed by Tj Gnanavel with Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment serving as producers. The film's music has been composed by Sean Rolden.

Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian has served as co-producer, while the team behind this film also includes DOP SR Kadhir, editor Philominraj and art director Kadhir.

Releasing on the occasion of Diwali, 'Jai Bhim' will come out on Amazon Prime on November 2 in Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

