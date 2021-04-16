SP Muthuraman recovers from COVID19

Veteran Tamil film director SP Muthuraman who was hospitalized for COVID Pnemunonia has recovered from the life-threatening disease and discharged from the hospital as he has returned to normalcy.

"We are glad to inform that the renowned filmmaker Mr.S.P.Muthuraman, who was admitted to Medway Hospitals with symptoms of COVID 19 and COVID Pneumonia on 7th April 2021 had been under treatment and he had recovered fully. He is discharged today from the hospital and his condition is normal", said the Medway Hospitals in their statement.