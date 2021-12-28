Spain passes 6mn Covid-19 cases mark

Madrid, Dec 29 (IANS) Spain's Ministry of Health has reported 99,671 new Covid-19 cases for the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total number of coronavirus cases to 6,032,297 since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, another 114 Covid-19-related deaths during the same period were confirmed by the Ministry on Tuesday, taking the number of people who have lost their lives to 89,253 in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.