Speculations begin over Ram’s casual look

In the picture, he can be seen in his casual best. Sporting a thick beard and long hair, he is sipping his morning coffee.

Ram Pothineni has been relaxing at his Banjara Hills home during this lockdown period. The actor on Tuesday took to social media to share the latest picture of himself.

Social media, however, has begun speculating that Ram would keep this look for his new movie to be directed by Linguswamy. The film was launched two months ago but its regular shoot was affected by the second wave of the pandemic. Krithi Shetty will pair up with him.

Ram’s team says that he will not appear in this look.

