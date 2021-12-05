'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)' trailer a thrilling inter-universe adventure

The sequel yet again revolves around Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who transcends to another universe, where Miguel O'Hara, known as 'Spider-Man 2099' comes in his contact.

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Sony Pictures have released the trailer of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)', a sequel to the hugely successful 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'.

The first look shows Miles in his room being visited by Gwen from another dimension as she lures him to set off on an adventure. Next, we see Miles traversing through the hexagonal rifts as he swings across the cityscape of what looks like an Indian city, judging by the background score, the Devnagari fonts on signboards and even the classic SFX letters used in Hindi comics.

This time too, the sequel features a unique animation style similar to its precursor, 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', which was a groundbreaking film with an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature up its alley. The film was also praised for its themes of inclusion.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will see Miles teaming up with other Spider-people to take down a powerful villain. The film, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, is slated for an October 7, 2022 release.

