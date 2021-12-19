'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has third-best opening weekend ever for a Hollywood film

Los Angeles, Dec 19 (IANS) After just three days in cinemas, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has already become the highest-grossing film of 2020 and 2021. The Tom Holland-starrer surpassed even the most optimistic projections when it generated $253 million from 4,336 theatres in North America.

Reporting the development, 'Variety' said: "It was easily the best domestic opening weekend turnout of any movie in pandemic times. Prior to this weekend, no other Covid-era film had been able to cross even $00 million in a single weekend."