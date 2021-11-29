'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to release a day earlier in India

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Tom Holland-starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which was earlier scheduled to hit Indian theatres on December 17, will now release a day earlier to treat fans.

The big-ticket entertainer will witness an earlier theatrical release, one day before the US market.

The new instalment of the 'Spider-Man' franchise, will start from where the previous 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' left off.