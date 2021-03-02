Spike Lee, HBO team-up for 9/11 20th anniversary documentary

Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): American filmmaker, Spike Lee, and television network, HBO will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a multi-part documentary, chronicling the way New York has survived the past 2 decades.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the multi-part series will focus on the past two decades in New York and residents' resilience in facing terrorism and a pandemic. The project, titled 'NYC Epicenters 9/11- 2021 1/2 ', is currently under production and will offer a portrait of New Yorkers as they rebuild and rebound, whether from the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, or the coronavirus pandemic of the past year.

Lee will marshal what HBO calls a "staggering amount of visual imagery" and the first-hand accounts of people from all walks of life. The documentary will be aired later this year on HBO and will stream on HBO Max. It will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'NYC Epicenters' is the latest project in a long-standing relationship Lee has with HBO. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker has previously directed '4 Little Girls', 'When the Levees Broke', and most recently 'David Byrne's American Utopia', among other projects for HBO. (ANI)

