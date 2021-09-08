Spotify launches exclusive 'Money Heist' destination with Netflix

The immersive musical experience is to celebrate the final season of 'Money Heist'. Available to all Spotify users on mobile in India, listeners can enjoy exclusive video content from the cast themselves, the official playlist featuring the show's soundtracks, and the Part 5 Volume 1 trailer.

Beyond the destination, Spotify has more than 64,000 user-generated playlists created globally on Spotify related to La Casa De Papel, Money Heist or Úrsula Corberó.

India took the top spot for streaming these user-generated playlists, followed by the US, Germany, Brazil, and France.

Netflix also has an official Spotify playlist for the show, and even for that, India is ahead of all other countries when it comes to streaming this playlist. The US, Brazil, France, and Czech Republic are the other countries in the top 5 that stream this playlist.

Some of the top songs included on the user-generated playlists globally include, 'My Life Is Going On' by Cecilia Krull, 'Bella Ciao' (Música Original de la Serie la Casa de Papel/ Money Heist)' by Manu Pilas, 'Bella Ciao' (Versión Lenta de la Música Original de la Serie la Casa de Papel / Money Heist)' by Manu Pilas, 'Bamboo Moon' by Chris Constantinou, THE LET'S GO's, and The Mutants and 'Fado Boémio e vadio' by Piedade Fernandes.

Since the release of perhaps one of the most popular tracks from the series in April 2018, 'Bella Ciao' by Manu Pilas has been streamed more than 126 million times globally.

The 'Money Heist' destination is a collaboration between Spotify and Netflix to bring users the content they love, making it easier than ever to listen to the top tracks from the series and bring users an immersive experience.

