Spotify's most streamed: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, Justin Bieber

Seoul, Dec 4 (IANS) South Korean group BTS was the third most-streamed global artiste on the global music streaming service Spotify this year, reports Yonhap News Agency quoting data from the service.

According to the Spotify Wrapped 2021 data, BTS ranked third after the Puerto Rican vocalist Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift, thanks to its hit single 'Butter'. The K-pop group was followed by Drake and Justin Bieber.